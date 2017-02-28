Ralph Otis McQuaid – February 27, 2017

Ralph Otis McQuaid, 80, of the Tappan Lake area near Uhrichsville, Ohio, died Monday, February 27, 2017, at Sunnyslope Nursing Home in Bowerston, Ohio. Born February 8, 1937 in Erie, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Walter T. and Louise (Fletcher) McQuaid.

On November 25, 1961, Ralph married the former Lana Jean Padolsky with whom he enjoyed over 50 years of loving marriage until her passing on April 16, 2012. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, David McQuaid. He is survived by dear neighbors, Martin and Angel Hupp, and a number of cousins, including Agnes Worrell.

While living in New Baltimore, Michigan, Ralph worked for Chrysler and then Ford Motor Company until the late 80’s. In retirement, he and Lana moved to the Tappan area in 1989. He was a member of the Roseville Chapter of the F. & A.M. and the United Auto Workers. He loved working in his yard and garden, especially when he was growing flowers for his wife.

Services, officiated by Rev. Mark Unrue, will be held at 1pm on Thursday, March 2, in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison, Ohio. Interment will follow in Gnadenhutten-Clay Union Cemetery in Gnadenhutten, Ohio. Visitation will begin with a Masonic Memorial Service at noon on Thursday, continuing until the funeral begins. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children.

