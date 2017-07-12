Ray Allen Yoder – July 11, 2017

Ray Allen Yoder 50 Millersburg died Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at Pomerene Memorial Hospital in Millersburg following a sudden illness. He was born October 7, 1966 in Millersburg to Katie L. (Yoder) Yoder of Sugarcreek and the late Emanuel N. Yoder. He worked as an Engineer Drafter at ProVia and was a member of Grace Mennonite Church in Berlin. He is survived by his wife the former Esther M. Shetler whom he married March 22, 1986; his children Melinda (special friend-Trey Hawkins) and Isaiah both of the home, brothers Merf (Sara) Yoder of Sugarcreek, Wayne (Kaye) Yoder of Millersburg, Glen Yoder of Minnesota, Randy (Susan) Yoder of Winesburg, Larry (Joanna) Yoder of Ragersville, Bruce (Kendra) Yoder of Dundee and Brian (Steph) Yoder of Walhonding, OH and his mother-in-law Arlene Shetler Yoder of Walnut Creek. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his father-in-law Melvin E. Shetler and niece Eva Marie Yoder. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the Grace Mennonite Church in Berlin with Pastor Larry Kauffman officiating. Family burial will be held at the Church Cemetery prior to the funeral service. Friends may call on Wednesday (Today) from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the Grace Mennonite Church. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

