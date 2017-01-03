Raymond Andrew “Andy” Ludwig – December 29, 2016

Raymond Andrew “Andy” Ludwig, 90, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2016, at Community Hospice in New Philadelphia. Born January 21, 1926 in Port Washington, he was a son of the late Charles Dewey and Josephine Margaret (Spillman) Ludwig.

After his graduation from high school, Andy enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in June of 1944 and proudly served his country for 26 months until the close of World War II. He worked for many years as a TV repairman for Lahmer’s TV, and in retirement, he spent 13 years working at the Uhrichsville McDonald’s. In his spare time, he was an avid reader and gardener.

On June 16, 1951, Andy married the former Patricia Lee Willoughby with whom he celebrated 65 years of marriage this year. He is also survived by three daughters, Kathleen (Ric) Peterson, Karen (Mike) Metcalf, and Mary Kay (Scott) White; grandchildren, Carol (Jon) Green, Sara (Justin) Goedel, Jennifer (companion, Matt Edie) Metcalf, and Adam White; stepgrandchildren, Troy (Stacy), Seth (Sarah), Adam (Jennifer) and Drew Peterson; 4 great-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Elizabeth Hammersley; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Ludwig.

In keeping with Andy’s wishes, he has been cremated without a public service. A private service for his family is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.

