Raymond Andrew “Blue Gil” Burgan – February 8, 2017

Raymond Andrew “Blue Gil” Burgan 68 of Dover died Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at his residence following a brief illness.

He was born November 15, 1948 in Millersburg to the late Archie G. and Elizabeth (Stanford) Burgan. He was a 1969 graduate of Garaway High School. He had worked for Edwards Sales and Service in Strasburg and retired from Gradall in New Philadelphia after 28 years. He was a Viet Nam Army Veteran, served with the National Guard and was a member of the Baltic American Legion. He enjoyed hunting and fly fishing.

He is survived by his wife, the former Nancy Renner whom he married April 13, 1973; his son Mark (Kathy) Burgan and granddaughter Mary Burgan all of Sugarcreek; his step mother Betty Burgan of Sugarcreek and brothers and sister Roscoe (Peggy) Burgan of Shreve, William (Vicki) Burgan of Stone Creek and Laura (Bob) Rowe and Archie (Lori) Burgan Jr. both of Sugarcreek and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Mike Burgan and sisters-in-law Nancy Burgan and Charlotte Burgan.

Services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Rev. Tom Scott officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery where Military Honors will be conducted by Homer Weiss American Legion Post 494. Friends may call on Friday 4-8 PM at the Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral homes website to share a memory and sign the guest register.

