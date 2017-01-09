Raymond S. Weaver – January 6, 2017

Raymond S. Weaver 93 of 4279 CR 168 Millersburg died Friday, January 6, 2017 at his residence.

He was born February 12, 1923 in Holmes County to the late Sam B. and Susanna (Miller) Weaver. He was a member of the New Order Amish Church and was Ordained as Minister on October 17, 1959 and was Ordained as Bishop on October 10, 1976.

He was married on December 4, 1947 to the former Lizzie Ann Mast and she died on December 14, 2013. He is survived by 5 sons and 2 daughters; Esther (Ezra) Miller of Sugarcreek, Paul (Orpha) Weaver of Wellston, Wayne (Martha) Weaver of Millersburg, Jacob Weaver of Dalton, Mary (Ivan) Hochstetler of the home, Roy (Anne) Weaver of Sugarcreek and John (Judy) Weaver of Millersburg, 35 grandchildren, and 58 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his daughter Kathryn, 2 grandchildren Judith and Shana Weaver and his 4 brothers and 4 sisters.

Services will be held on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 9:00 AM at the Ivan Hochstetler Residence 4279 CR 168 Millersburg with Bishop Pete Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Berlin Twp. Cemetery in Berlin Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call any time after 2:00 PM Saturday at the Hochstetler Residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home at Sugarcreek.

