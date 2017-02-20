@RealDonald Trump Controversy Continues

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) President Donald Trump continues to take his message directly to the American People.

This after his claims that the media can’t be trusted. In addition to press conferences, social media seems to be an asset to President Trump’s goal.

Tuscarawas County Republican Chair Doug Wills, shares his thoughts on @realDonaldTrump.

“It’s a different approach, but he feels that the people are going to hear directly from him. Obviously he does not trust all of the news media and he’s going to take that message directly to the people.”

And on the other side of the isle, Tuscarawas County Democratic Chair Gail Garabrandt notes his distrust of the media while also calling him “a headline grabber.”

“He’s always been a person to just speak out in very controversial ways in order to grab that attention. And I think that’s something that he’s going to have to learn, perhaps there’s not that need anymore.”

In Trump’s most recent Tweets he again accuses the media as reporting “fake news” and calls out Fox News specifically about a story the organization published on immigrants and Sweden.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017