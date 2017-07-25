Rebecca A. “Becky” Garber – July 24, 2017

Rebecca A. “Becky” Garber 90 of Fresno died Monday, July 24, 2017 at Oak Pointe Nursing Home in Baltic following a period of declining health.

She was born October 24, 1926 in Canton, Ohio, she was the only child of the late Milton and Flora (Limbacher) Ladrach. She was a 1944 graduate of Baltic High School and a 1948 graduate of Ohio University in Athens. In addition to being a homemaker and helping on the family farm, Becky served many years on the Garaway Board of Education. She enjoyed gardening and was an avid reader.

She was married on May 27, 1950 to David T. Garber who died on March 27, 1996. She is survived by her children Adrian Garber, Arthur Garber, Kathy (Michael) Steinebrey and Thomas Garber all of Fresno, 3 step granddaughters; Kerry (Robert) Farver and Kaleen (Ron) Erb both of Baltic and Marla (Jeff) Farver of Fresno, six step great grandchildren and a very special granddog Major completes the family.

Private Family Services will be held on Thursday at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Rev. Bill Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Halifax Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Community Hospice 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or Halifax East Lawn Cemetery C/O Adrian Garber.

