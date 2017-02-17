Recent Break-ins Lead to Neighborhood Watch Group

Michaela Madison Reporting,

(Dover, Ohio) Police are investigating two burglaries on the same street in Dover.

According to Dover Police logs, officers were called twice to the 1900 block of Tremont Street Wednesday evening between the hours of 7:22 p.m. and 7:48 p.m. Specific details regarding the break-ins have not been released.

However; an apparent increase in crime in the area has pushed residents to create a Neighborhood watch group. As of Friday morning, the organization’s Facebook page had more than 2,000 members.

One member shared a post to the page with tips for followers including:

Watching out for each other, reporting to neighbors when out of town so they can watch your house, encouraging members to keep records of unusual activity and installing security cameras.

Police are also encouraging residents to report any suspicious people, vehicles or activity any time of day or night.

For more information visit the Dover Neighborhood Watch Facebook page.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017