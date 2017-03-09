Records Show No Existence of Zoning Board

New Philadelphia’s airport Master Plan is at a standstill after the discovery that a zoning board has never held a meeting.

Mayor Joel Day explained the Airport Zoning Board was originally created in 1970 by the County Commissioners under state regulations.

He said both city and county records show that the board has never met, and the FAA requires the Zoning Board.

The purpose of the Board is to regulate construction in the airport safe area, which is a five mile radius surrounding the airport.

“To make sure that there is no obstructs built that would be a threat to any aviation, any airplanes that are approaching the airport.”

The city is collaborating with the County Regional Planning Commission to work through the issue.

