Recovering Addict Promotes Life Saving Agency

A recovering addict is in Tuscarawas County to promote the agency that saved his life.

Curtis Cooper says Life Changes Outreach has done just that for him, and he’s hoping to help change someone else’s.

“After the 12 months they actually staff us on and give us a job to help better our lives. I’m out here to help change somebody’s life to give my testimony, hopefully somebody don’t have to go through that struggle.”

The agency is based out of West Virginia, but officials are hoping to expand into Ohio.

Those participating in the program aren’t called patients or even recovering addicts, but rather students, as they learn to live differently.

Cooper will be giving information and taking donations in front of Rural King in New Philadelphia through Saturday.

100% of all donations go towards providing free care to students.

