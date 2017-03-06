Recycling Events Planned for Tuscarawas County

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) The Tuscarawas County Library is gearing up for two community recycling events this month.

The first will be a Drive-Thru Shred event on Saturday, March 18ty from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and the second will be a Drive-Thru Electronic, e-Waste and Computer recycling event on Saturday March 25th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Both events will be held at the Main Library in the public parking lot off of North Broadway in New Philadelphia.

It’s all in partnership with Go Shred and eCycle Solutions of Ohio.

For more information go to www.tusclibrary.org.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017