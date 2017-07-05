Red Cross Announces Critical Blood Shortage

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for eligible blood and platelet donors of all blood types.

Officials note that blood donations have fallen short of expectations for the past two months, resulting in about 61,000 fewer donations than needed.

They note the shortfall is the equivalent of the Red Cross not collecting any blood donations for more than four days.

An opportunity to donate in Tuscarawas County is coming up on July 12th at Paul’s Lutheran Church on South College Street in Newcomerstown.

For more information visit www.redcrossblood.org.

