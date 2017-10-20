Red Cross Calls for Blood Donors Ahead of the Holiday Season

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Friday, October 20th) With the busy holiday season approaching, the American Red Cross is encouraging donors to give blood now to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients this winter.

Officials explain that between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, many regular donors delay giving due to holiday activities and travel. They note this often decreases the amount of donated blood available for those in need.

You can schedule an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, or by calling 1-800-Red Cross (1-800-733-2767)

