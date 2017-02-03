Red Cross to Help Dover Fire Victims

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Dover, Ohio) The American Red Cross is assisting a family after their Dover home burst into flames this week.

The Muskingum Lakes Chapter responded to the blaze on Slingluff Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The agency has provided aid including $1,085 in financial assistance to those affected.

Local Red Cross Executive Director Kim Kroh released this statement: “We are deeply saddened for the family impacted by this fire. As we continue to help them, we urge everyone to take steps to minimize the first of a fire occurring in their home.”

One person suffered burns to the face and arm in that fire and reports indicate two pets were killed.

The initial investigation points to the dryer as a possible cause for that blaze.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017