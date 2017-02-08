Red Cross Helps Local Fire Victims

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) The American Red Cross is continuing to provide assistance to local fire victims.

Executive Director, Kim Kroh explained volunteers are still working with a family of five that lost their home on Slingluff Avenue in Dover earlier this month.

Kroh said hey provide families with food, clothing, housing, hygiene kits and each family member receives a homemade quilt.

She added that the goal is to try and get those affected as close to normal as possible

On average the local chapter responds to about 3 fires a month in Tuscarawas County.

