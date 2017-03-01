Red Cross Recognizes Volunteers and Heroes

Mary Alice Reporting:

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) March is American Red Cross Month and they recognizing the many men and women who donate their time and money to the organization.

Northeast Region Communications Manager Jim McIntyre explained that every President for 70 years has declared March as Red Cross month.

On average, three families every 24 hours suffer from a disaster with the majority being home fires. McIntyre comments the month acknowledges volunteers, blood donors, and the many finical contributors.

The American Red Cross provides disaster assistance including food, providing shelter, and emotional support. In 2016, the Northeast Ohio Region responded to 967 emergencies and assisted over 1,500 military members and their families.

For more information about our local Red Cross go online at www.neoredcross.org.

