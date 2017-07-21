RedCross Gives Hot Weather Safety Tips

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 21st) Tuscarawas County, Ohio – Hot and humid weather is sticking around the area over the weekend, and the American RedCross is sending a reminder about hot weather safety.

Executive Director Marlene Henderson says that if you work outside be sure to stay hydrated.

“There’s nothing better than water to keep replenishing everything after getting all hot and sweaty. You also need to watch, if you start sweating and can’t stop you’re going to want to get inside.”

She encourages everyone to check on elder relatives or neighbors when the humidity gets really high, and make sure that they have a fan or air condition that works.

Henderson reminds you to also keep pets indoors or provide them with shelter and cool water.

“Don’t subject them to that heat for any length of time. Same way with small children. Going outside to play is great but know the limitations and get them back in.”

For additional information visit www.redcross.org.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017