Registration Open for “Plant-Based Diet” Course

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 28th) Dover, Ohio – A local nurse is going ‘plant strong’ and is inviting the community to learn about a plant-based diet through a six-week program.

Union Hospital Director of Community Relations Darrin Lautenschleger explained that registered nurse Mary Marshall will be leading the program.

“She’ll be able to talk about her personal experiences, what does she eat, how often does she eat, what’s her daily plan like. Does she spend a lot of time preparing it, can she find food like that here in Tuscarawas County to support that diet, and how does she feel.”

The weekly program begins August 22nd, and Lautenschleger added that Marshall will discuss ‘plant diet’ research that has been done to prevent, manage, and reverse some chronic diseases.

“Including things like heart disease, diabetes, obesity and more. There’s research that’s there, there’s programs, there’s a book written by Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn, and there’s a lot of material out there and Mary will help people be exposed to that.”

The course is held for two hours each week and for more information or to register go online at www.unionhospital.org.

