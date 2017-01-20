Renewal Levy on May Ballot

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Dennison, Ohio) Dennison officials are considering a renewal levy for the primary ballot in May.

Village Fiscal Officer Kathy Norman explained residents previously passed the levy in 2011. The issue will again be a 1.5 levy for five years. Norman said, if passed, the levy would generate around $36,000 annually.

The money would go the General Fund for operating costs, including electric, supplies, and daily operation expenses. Monies from the current levy ends this year.

Council will be holding a meeting on January 30th for a vote to place the levy on the primary ballot.

