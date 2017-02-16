Report: Lead in Water a Pervasive Problem in Ohio Schools.

Michaela Madison Reporting:

(Columbus, Ohio) A new report suggests lead contamination is a serious pervasive problem in Ohio schools, and calls for aggressive action.

The Environment America Research and Policy Center says Ohio is one of more than a dozen states failing to protect children at schools.

John Rumpler with Environment Ohio says the scope of the problem is widely underestimated. He notes schools don’t test water for lead and when they do the results are highly variable due to corrosion of lead particles in pipes.

“It’s like Russian roulette. That’s why we believe it is not sufficient to simply test for lead and respond afterwards – but rather, to proactively remove the lead pipes and lead fixtures.”

However; Melanie Houston with the Ohio Environmental Council notes the report doesn’t acknowledge a state law signed last year that included $12 million to help schools replace lead components in their infrastructure.

“There is this great source of funding for schools to do this work. A lot this work has been done recently, and the Ohio EPA has been very responsive in addressing issues where there is a lead issue and where lead fixtures, lead plumbing, need to be removed in our schools.”

The report recommends states and communities address lead contamination by removing lead service lines, plumbing and fixtures in schools, installing filters on water taps and fountains and adopting lead standards based on the American Academy of Pediatrics.

