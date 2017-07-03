Report Shows Progress in Child Well-Being

(Ohio) A 2017 report shows Ohio is improving in child well-being, ranking in at 24th in the nation.

With the Children’s Defense Funds Ashon McKenzie says the Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Data Book found that 96% of Ohio kids now have healthcare.

He notes though that the state dropped from 17th to 27th in the area of education.

McKenzie comments better focuses is needed to ensure kids have quality pre-k programs. In terms of education, the report also found that 19% of high school senior are not graduating on time.

The report indicates that due to policies like the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit, fewer children overall live in poverty, more parents have jobs, and more families are able to bear the cost of housing.

McKenzie explains gains were made economically since fewer kids are living in poverty and the fewer parents are lacking full-time employment; however, he notes there’s room for improvement.

