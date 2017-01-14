Missing Man Found Dead

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Uhrichsville, Ohio) Police are investigating the suspicious death of a missing man.

This week the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office issued a report regarding the whereabouts of 35-year-old Danny Garabrandt.

According to officials, a missing person report had not been filed but, they were trying to locate him.

This after several people reported receiving text messages from him, leading to a search to make sure he was okay. Details surrounding the content of the messages has not been released at this time.

Uhrichsville Police Sgt. Mike Hickman confirmed Saturday afternoon that Garabrandt was found dead in a car in the 300 block of South Wallace Street on Friday.

He was unable to release many details about the case, but explained they do consider his death suspicious.

A Go Fund Me page has since been created to pay for funeral expenses for Garabrandt.

The page appears to be authored a parent who explained Garabrandt had been missing since January 6th.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Uhrichsville Police Department.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017