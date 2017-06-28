Representative Reflects on Final Term

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Ohio) A Dover native his reflecting on moments as he begins his final term in the Ohio House.

Republican Al Landis explains even though it’s still early into his last term, there have been a few memorable moments, especially when visiting his district of Tuscarawas and portions of Holmes County.

“When I think back on some of my most memorable moments it’s when I’ve had the opportunity to be in the school or working here in the district, and just the number of people you have the opportunity to meet.”

His term ends in December 2018.

Recent legislation Landis has been an advocate for includes the HOPES Agenda that prioritizes the opioid crisis.

