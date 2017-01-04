Research Suggests Fear Holds Back Students of Color

Michaela Madison Reporting

New research suggests fear is holding back students of color.

Linda Sprague Martinez with the Center for Promise said young researches in five large cities spoke with people of their own age to find out what makes them afraid.

Sprague Martinez says racism was listed by many.

“If I’m going to cross over from my side of the neighborhood to another side of the neighborhood, that’s a difficult choice to make because there could be a number of hazards that I would run into, or violence that I might experience just from moving from one side of the community to another side of the community.”

She said participants also cited police interaction, community violence, lack of food, drug use and not enough access to college.

Sprague Martinez added that the media may be partially to blame.

“We have a lot of shootings and violence that don’t make the news in terms of what we hear, so if we use only what makes the news as kind of our thermometer around community violence, we miss a lot, particularly in communities of color.”

The research was done in Boston, Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia and St. Paul. Sprague Martinez says the answers were similar in each city.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017