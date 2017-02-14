Resident Questions County’s Benefit from Oil & Gas Tax

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) A New Philadelphia resident is speaking up about his concerns regarding the county’s benefit from oil and gas taxes.

James Barrow took his questions to county officials this week after learning the trade commission expects to pay out up to a quarter of a million dollars over the next 10 years through the Ad Valorem Tax.

He explained he just wants to know if any of that money will come back to Tuscarawas County.

County Auditor Larry Lindberg says unfortunately the tax dollars go back to the county where the activity takes place.

He noted that while there is always potential down the road for Tuscarawas County to benefit from the tax, at this time there isn’t as much local activity as say in Carrol County for example.

He explained that the counties that benefit from the tax are those in which the wells are drilled and produced in.

In the case of horizontal wells with well heads in other counties, Lindberg said Tuscarawas would only benefit if the well are essentially pulling resources across county lines.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017