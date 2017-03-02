Residents Asked to Join Road Committee

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Uhrichsville, Ohio) Uhrichsville officials are urging residents to join a committee to look into an upcoming ballot issue.

Council member Ron Miller explained that the goal is to allow residents to participate and recognize the need for the Road Levy, or voice their concerns.

The income tax increase would generate more than $200,000 annually. Those funds can be used for any road function, including paving or provide money for matching grants.

He said the city has taken an active role in educating the community.

“We hope the citizens of Uhrichsville will come out and vote for this. Joel Peterson and myself went door-to-door talking to people, and we had a mixed feelings from people, so we’re hoping to change their minds”

Currently the tax is 1.75% and the levy would increase it to 2%.

Miller stressed that 100% of the levy money would be strictly for road projects, and residents are encouraged to join the committee, which would be led by a resident.

For more information about the committee or levy issue contact the Mayor’s office at 740-922-1242.

