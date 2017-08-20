Restaurant Blaze Under Investigation

Mary Alice Reporting:

(August 20th) Dover, Ohio – A Parral restaurant is considered a loss after an early morning fire.

Dover firefighters were called Sunday to the blaze at The Sunnyside Store on N. Wooster Avenue just before 3am.

When crews arrived on scene, they were met with heavy smoke and fog, which hindered their ability to extinguish the blaze. After several hours the fire was contained; however, crews are still maintaining hotspots.

Fire Captain Mike Mosser reports due to the fire powerlines had to be turned off. Residents in Parral and Columbia are expected to be without power until noon.

A cause and damage estimate were not immediately available as Dover crews continue to investigate.

Firefighters were assisted by departments from New Philadelphia, Strasburg, and Bolivar.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017