Retired Sheriff Honored

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Reynoldsburg, Ohio) 45 individuals were recognized recently for supporting their local fair.

Recognition was awarded at the 92nd Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention. One person honored was former Tuscarawas County Sheriff Walt Wilson, who was presented with a certificate.

Wilson began his career in public safety in 1975 and finished his 4th term as Sheriff in 2016. The Sheriff’s Office provides public safety during fair week in September.

Last year’s award recipient was Dave McCleary.

