Reuben E. Mast – December 19, 2016

Reuben E. Mast 43 of Dundee was called home by his LORD on Monday, December 19, 2016 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born November 17, 1973 in Holmes County to Fannie (Erb) Mast of Millersburg and the late Em. Jr. Mast. Reuben loved his job at Beachy Trucking, was a volunteer firefighter with the Wayne Twp. Fire Dept. and was a member of Light in the Valley Chapel. Reuben was a loving husband and father.

He is survived by his wife, the former Freda Miller whom he married on May 8, 1997; his three children David Mast, Diane Mast, and Darlene Mast all of the home, his brother Leroy (Kathryn) Mast of Dundee, sisters Neva (Noah) Raber of Millersburg, and Becky (David) Yoder of Sugarcreek, his mother Fannie Mast of Millersburg, and father-in-law and mother-in-law Albert and Fannie Miller of Mt. Hope. In addition to his father Em. Jr., he is preceded in death by his sister-in-law Mary Miller.

Burial will be held on Friday, December 23, 2016 at 9:30 AM in Light in the Valley Chapel Cemetery with Memorial Services to follow in Light in the Valley Chapel at 10:30 AM with Pastors Ferman Yoder and Jimmy Mast. Friends may call on Wednesday 5-8 PM and Thursday 2-4 & 5-8 PM at Light in the Valley Chapel where Firefighter services will be held Thursday at 8:00 PM following calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home at Sugarcreek. Memorials in Reuben’s Honor to Wayne Twp. Fire Dept. PO Box 239 Dundee, Ohio 44624. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home’s website to share a memory and sign the guest register.

