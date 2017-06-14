Rev. Carl L. Gray – June 11, 2017

Rev. Carl L. Gray, age 81, of Walnut Creek, OH, passed away on June 11, 2017. He was born on July 1, 1935, in Londonderry Township, Guernsey County, OH.

He graduated from Newcomerstown High School in 1953; received a Bachelor of Science in Education degree, Kent State University, in 1959; received a Bachelor of Divinity degree, Oberlin Graduate School of Theology and Methodist Theological School in Ohio, in 1967; received a Master of Divinity degree, The Divinity School, Vanderbilt University, in 1970. He taught music in the Northwestern School District, Wayne County; Lakeland School District, Harrison County; and, Gnadenhutten School System, Tuscarawas County.

He was set apart for the office of Deacon in the Methodist Church during Annual Conference, Lakeside, June 28, 1964. He was ordained an Elder in the Methodist Church at Trinity Methodist Church, Newcomerstown, July 2, 1967. He served three local churches: Rochester United Methodist Church, Canal Fulton United Methodist Church, and Lakeside United Methodist Church. Also, he served beyond the local church: Flat Rock Care Center. He served on the East Ohio Conference, Board of Global Ministries, Division of Health and Welfare. He was a graduate of the National Planned Giving Institute, Nashville, TN, April 19, 1984, and later, a charter member of the National Planned Giving Association. He was authorized to practice as a nursing home administrator by The Ohio Board of Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators, Department of Health, November 18, 1992. He served on an eight-member team of health care professionals that performed a mission to aid health care facilities in Kazakhstan in May 1994. He received recognition for outstanding leadership and service in the Health and Welfare Ministries of the United Methodist Church by Health and Welfare Ministries, Health and Relief Unit, General Board of Global Ministries, Atlanta, Georgia, April 27, 1997. He was a member of the Cambridge Cluster, a group of retired pastors and spouses. He played instrumental music with The Gypsy Serenaders, Newcomerstown Concert Band, Newcomerstown Community Orchestra, Domenic Greco Concert Band, Kent State University Marching and Concert Bands, Red Herron and The All Stars, Lakeside Recorder Consort and Tri-County Dulcimer Society. He enjoyed musical performances by The New Philadelphia Philharmonic Orchestra, camping and boating on Piedmont Lake and walking his dog, Duke.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy L. (Prutton) Gray; daughter and her husband, Carol and Sean Robertson; and two sons and their wives, Brian and Diane Gray and Charles and Yelena Gray; nine grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; three greatgrandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernal and Zelma (Mallarnee) Gray, and sisters, Delores Maxine Gray and Evelyn (Gray) Rivers.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday June 16, 2017at Millersburg United Methodist Church, 5395 Township Road 336, Millersburg, OH. 10AM visitation will proceed the service of worship at 11:30AM. The Reverends Tom Jones and John Butchko will officiate.

Private Family Burial will be held on Saturday in Sunset Cemetery, Londonderry, OH.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Flat Rock Homes, PO Box 1, Flat Rock, OH 44828.

Arrangements by the Smith Funeral Home, 115 Andreas Drive, Sugarcreek, OH 44681.

