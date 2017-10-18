Ribbon Cutting Planned for Bolivar Dam Project

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Wednesday, October 18th) With the completion of a major rehabilitation project at the Bolivar Dam, the dam is now among the safest in the Huntington District.

Chief of Public Affairs, Brian Maka explained the project broke ground back in 2014 and the dam has now received the Dam Safety Action Classification of a DSAC 5-Normal (Safe).

“We did a series of risk reduction measures, which included not only the seepage barrier but also a seepage blanket. We did service gate replacements and we put some instrumentation in as well as the seepage that was finished back in 2016.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Friday, October 20th at 2:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Dam Project Office.

Then, at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 21st, a 5-kilometer run and walk will be held to celebrate.

