Richard D. DeMattio – July 6, 2017

Richard D. DeMattio, 74, of Midvale passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 6, 2017.

Born September 16, 1942 in Midvale he was a son of the late Leo and Dorothy Jaynes DeMattio. Dick was also preceded in death by his brothers, David and Joey DeMattio and sister, Sharon Shafer.

Dick began his career as a Heavy Equipment Operator at Spring Industries, and retired from the Shelly Company in 2004. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local #18 in Akron, and in his spare time, Dick enjoyed gardening and woodworking.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Shirley Colletti DeMattio whom he married on September 19, 1964; brothers, Lenny (Helen) DeMattio of North Carolina, Mike (Lisa) DeMattio of Dover; sisters, Peggy Reese of Uhrichsville, Kathy DeMattio, Teresa (Mike) Yosick both of New Philadlephia, Dee Butcher of Bolivar and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 9th from 1-3 pm in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. There are no services. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date in the Sacred Heart Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Dick may do so by visiting the online obituaries on the funeral homes website.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice at 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr, Uniontown, OH 44685.

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

803 North Wooster Avenue

Dover, Ohio 44622

330-343-6132

www.tolandherzig.com