Richard Gene “Dick” Soulsby – March 5, 2017

Richard Gene “Dick” Soulsby, 83, of New Philadelphia, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, March 5, 2017 in Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia following a period of declining health.

A son of the late Eugene Ralph and Eleanor Emma (Fanti) Soulsby, Dick was born December 16, 1933 at Uhrichsville, Ohio.

Dick graduated from Dennison High School in 1951. Then on April 3, 1952, Dick entered the United States Navy and honorably served his country until his discharge on April 13, 1956. Following his service in the Navy, he chose to pursue a career with the National Security Agency and ultimately served as the most senior civilian representative to EUCOM. For his dedication to the NSA, Dick received the Meritorious Civilian Service Award on February 28, 1989. He was extremely proud to have served the United States Government for more than 37 years.

He enjoyed cars and was a member of the Corvette Club. Dick also enjoyed home projects but most of all he enjoyed helping others.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Rae (Goethel) Soulsby; his children, Sharon (Richard) Rentz of North Carolina; Brian Soulsby of New Philadelphia and Mark (Mariclaire) Soulsby of Medina; his grandchildren, Miranda and Jaryd Rentz of North Carolina and Ashley (Dan) Hibbard of Virginia; two great grandchildren, Kyle and Dylan Hibbard of Virginia; a sister, Violet Moody of Dennison; a special nephew, Donn Moody of Dover as well as other nieces and nephews.

In Keeping with Dick’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Dick by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.

Contributions may be made in Dick’s memory to the Salvation Army, 809 Emmet Avenue NW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

