Richard Spencer Warren – May 17, 2017

Richard Spencer Warren, 70, of New Philadelphia, died Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Cleveland Clinic following a brief illness.

A son of the late Clyde and Elizabeth Osburn Warren, Rick, was born at Martins Ferry, Ohio on April 9, 1947.

Rick grew up in Cadiz and graduated from Linsly Military Academy at Wheeling, West Virginia. He then enlisted to serve his country in the United States Marine Corps where he fought in Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart.

Rick was employed for 32 years by Cummins Diesel at Strasburg and later served as the Service Manager of the former Boulevard Cycle for 15 years. He enjoyed working on and riding motorcycles, doing home projects and target shooting.

He is survived by his sons, Richard Travis (Penny) Warren of Adena, Ohio, Shawn Christopher (Nikki) Warren of Wisconsin, Jason Neal (LeeAnna) Warren of Dennison; his daughter, Rhonda (James) Brown of New Philadelphia and five grandchildren.

Completing the family are his former wife, Jo Warren of New Philadelphia; a brother, Michael (Virginia) Warren of Virginia; a niece and a nephew.

In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Warren, whom he shared 24 years of marriage prior to her passing on June 30, 2013.

In keeping with Rick’s wishes there will be no public visitation or services. Cremation care has been conducted by Geib’s Tuscarawas Valley Crematory.

Contributions in Rick’s memory may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory

116 Second Street NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

Geib Funeral Service

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622

Geib Pet Crematory

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622