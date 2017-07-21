Richard White – July 20, 2017

Richard B. White, 60, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully in the tender care of his family at his home on Thursday, July 20, 2017 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. (Glioblastoma Multiforme)

Born in New Jersey on May 26, 1957, he was the son of the late Robert B. and Eleanor (Golden) White, Sr.

Dick married his wife, the former Jill A. Monte, in St. Joseph Church at Dover on September 14, 1985. Together, they enjoyed much love and laughter throughout their married life. Their faith was nurtured at Sacred Heart Church.

Dick and Jill were co-owners of Martinelli Pool and Spas. He also was a devoted co-manager at Walmart for the past 16 years. In his younger years, he worked alongside his father at his jewelry store where he was a gemologist.

Dick shared his kind heart and supportive spirit with many nuns in Carrollton caring for individuals. He was also an avid fan and coach of volleyball, basketball, and football at Sacred Heart. Additionally, he served as a foster parent.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Jill; his children, Samantha (Nic Affolter) White of New Philadelphia and Dr. Jonathan (Tiffany Blair) White of Columbus; his sister, Sharon (Jim) Sullivan of NJ; and brothers, Robert “Bob” (Mary) White, Jr of TX, and William “Bill” (Yvonne) White of Hudson, OH; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in passing by his sisters, infant Marie White, and Marianne Fixel.

Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia on Monday July 24, 2017 from 1 to 3 PM and 6 to 8 PM. Father Tyron Tomson will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 beginning at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia.

