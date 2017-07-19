Road Closure Postponed in Holmes County

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 19th) Holmes County, Ohio – A reminder to motorists that the U.S. Route 62 closure will not happen for another week.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will send crews to perform a culvert replacement project between Stillwell and Killbuck.

The $279,000 project was set to begin this week but has been rescheduled for next week.

Beginning Monday, July 24th, the road will be closed for 28 days between Township Road 31 and Township Road 66.

Traffic will be detoured on State Route 514 north to SR 520 east back to U.S. 62, and reverse.

