Road Work Planned for Tuscarawas County

Michaela Madison Reporting

The Ohio Department of Transportation will be working on Tuscarawas County roadways this week.

Crews will be patching potholes along I-77 from Stone Creek to Newcomerstown and along US 250 from McCauley Drive to Schoenbrunn.

Also, they will be trimming trees on SR 93 from US 250 to Dundee and brush cutting on SR 516 from Dover to Dundee.

They will also be repairing guardrails along various routes.

Officials ask motorists to please remember that it is law to move over into the other lane when approaching emergency or work crews on the side of the road.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017