Roadways Flooded by Heavy Rains

Mary Alice Reporting:

Monday, July 10th

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Multiple roadways throughout the County saw flooding after heavy rain in the afternoon on Monday, July 10th.

New Philadelphia Service Director Ron McAbier explained that with that amount of rain in such a short time period, flooding is not unusual.

“It’s just too much rain and the pipes cannot handle it, and a lot of it flows to the same place. Especially our 6th Street problem we have, and the 4th and High Street, those all go to the same collection area.”

He added that city crews try to clean-up the catch basins before any rain to help with water flow.

