Robert Dean Shaw – December 20, 2016

Robert Dean Shaw, 60, of Dennison and Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, died Tuesday, December 20, 2016. A son of Nancy (Shearn) Shaw of Dennison and the late Gavin Shaw, he was born September 1, 1956. Bob worked for several area brick plants, including Belden Brick for over 20 years, was a member of the Tuscarawas County Senior Citizens and YMCA, and was a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, David Shaw, and dear cousin, Chuck Shearn. He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Dawn Shaw, as well as his father.

Bob’s last gift was to help others through organ and tissue donation. According to his wishes, he has been cremated and a celebration of his life is planned for Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 12:30 pm in Uhrichsville First Presbyterian Church, officiated by Rev. Mark Unrue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

