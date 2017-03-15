Robert Harry Craig – March 10, 2017

Robert Harry Craig, 73, of Uhrichsville, passed away at his daughter’s home in Dennison on Friday, March 10, 2017 with his companion dog, Molly, and his family by his side. Born December 19, 1943 in Akron, he was a son of the late Harry Wilson and Elva (Wilson) Craig.

On January 16, 1965, he married the former Elizabeth Ann McCahill who preceded him in death on December 11, 2015. They are survived by children, Shelby (Greg) Gatts, Kelly (Tom) Powell, Mindy Craig, and Bobby Craig II; grandchildren, Mandy (Brock) Sentz, Courtney (Troy) Burdette, Jordan (Jess) Powell, and Jenna (companion, Jim Martin) Powell; and great-grandchildren, Braxton and Bryer Burdette, Nolan Powell, and River Sentz, with another expected. Bob is also survived by his siblings, Emma (Ralph) Legg, Paulette Quillen, and David Craig; foster sister, Janet Burdette; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Casmirre.

Bob was a 1961 graduate of Uhrichsville High School before serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a driver for several area trucking companies, was the former assistant superintendent of Tappan Lake Park, and had been a Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy for many years. Bob was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting, as well as rebuilding boats. Above all else, he loved his family and especially treasured the time he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service, officiated by Pastors Milo Baker and Tom Klaserner, will be held at 2pm on Saturday, March 18, in Uhrichsville Christian Fellowship where his family will receive callers for an hour prior to the service. Interment with his beloved wife will be in Feed Spring Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice or the donor’s favorite charity that benefits wildlife.

