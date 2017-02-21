Robert L. “Bobby” Warnes – February 19, 2017

Robert L. “Bobby” Warnes age 78, of Strasburg, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2017, in Schoenbrunn Healthcare at New Philadelphia.

Born August 17, 1938, in Strasburg, Robert was a son of the late Luke and Florence Wardell Warnes. He enjoyed attending the Starlight workshop, reading The Times-Reporter and watching sports on television – often with his roommate, Jeff Teter. Robert was a fan of Ohio State football and basketball, and the Cavaliers, Indians and Browns. In the past few years, he had the opportunity to attend a Harlem Globetrotters game, ride on a pontoon boat and visit the Akron Zoo, which all made for special memories.

Survivors include his brother, Donald (Ruby) Warnes of San Antonio, Texas; his sisters, Sue (Daryl) Rathman of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Ann (Norm) Hendricks of Strasburg; and his several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Warnes.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg, on Wednesday, February 22, 12 – 1 p.m. Following the visitation, a graveside service will be held in Strasburg’s Grandview Union Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Brian Flood. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Robert, please visit the Toland-Herzig website.

The family suggests that contributions in Robert’s memory be made to Starlight, TuscBDD, 610 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

803 North Wooster Avenue

Dover, Ohio 44622

330-343-6132

www.tolandherzig.com