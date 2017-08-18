Robert L. Lane – August 16, 2017

Robert L. Lane, 89, of New Philadelphia, died Wednesday, August 16, 2017 in Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia following a period of declining health.

A son of the late Grover and Susannah (Rothrock) Lane, Robert was born September 12, 1927 at New Philadelphia, Ohio.

Robert graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1945. He then served in the United States Army during the end of World War II. Following his honorable discharge, he started his career with I.F. Manufacturing and retired 38 years later at the time of the company’s closing. He was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia as well as a member of Local #6461 Steel Workers’ Union.

He was a hardworking man who could often be found gardening and working in his yard. Robert was also a Cleveland sports fan.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth (White) Maloney Lane whom he married on April 20, 2002; his son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Betty Lane of Mission, Texas; his grandson, David Lane and many nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Dorothy (Jackson) Lane who passed away on July 23, 1997; two sisters, Florence and Gloria and three brothers, Grover Jr., Floyd and Sterling.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 18, 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A service celebrating Robert’s life will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Mick Foster officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. Following the committal service, a luncheon will be held in the Geib Family Center at New Philadelphia.

Contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or to Broadway United Methodist Church, 120 Church Avenue SE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

