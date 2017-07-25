Robert A. Swenk – July 23, 2017

Robert A. Swenk, 95, of Tuscarawas, died Sunday, July 23, 2017 in Oak Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at Baltic.

A son of the late Lawrence Earl and Sarah Collista (Wing) Swenk, Robert was born March 16, 1922 at Barnsboro, Pennsylvania.

Robert graduated from Vandergrift High School in 1940. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served with the 83rd Division 330th Infantry during World War II.

He was an avid photographer and was the owner and operator of Swenk Photography for 39 years. Robert was also a member and Past President of Triangle Photographers Association and a board member of the Professional Photographers Association. He was a longtime member of Sharon Moravian Church and Dover Kiwanis for 25 years.

He is survived by his step-children, Alan (Georgie) Johns of New Philadelphia and Paula (Mike) Hodson of Strongsville; step-grandchildren, Shanda (Jason) Mushrush of New Philadelphia, Christopher (Jenn) Hodson of Ohio City and Patrick Hodson of Strongsville; two step-great grandchildren, Joseph and Cambri Mushrush both of New Philadelphia; a sister, Florence Swenk of Pennsylvania and two brothers, Roy Dean (Jan) Swenk of New Carlisle, Ohio and Kenneth (Mary) Swenk of Florence, Kentucky.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Hilda Margaret (Patti) Swenk; his second wife, Mary Catherine (Simmons) Johns Swenk and two brothers, Francis and Paul Swenk.

A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 5 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia with Rev. William Surber officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will be held in St. Simon and Jude Cemetery at Blairsville, Pennsylvania at a later date.

Contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or to Sharon Moravian Church, P.O. Box 385, Tuscarawas, OH 44682.

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory

116 Second Street NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

Geib Funeral Service

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622

Geib Pet Crematory

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622