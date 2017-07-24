Robert W. Sullivan – July 17, 2017

Robert W. Sullivan, 84, of New Philadelphia died Monday, July 17, 2017 at Akron General Medical Center.

He was born on March 15, 1933 in Dennison and was preceded in death by his parents, Emmanuel and Bertha Bell Sullivan; his wife and brothers and sisters. Robert was an Army Veteran of the Korean and Vietnam War.

He is survived by his daughters, Margaret (Larry) Erb of Stow, Bonnie Clay of Florida; grandson, Tommy (Becky) Sparks and three great grandchildren.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Private graveside services will be held at the Ridgecrest Memory Gardens. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Robert may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral homes website.

