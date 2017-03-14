Robert Wayne Numbers – March 12, 2017

Robert Wayne Numbers 78 of Dover went home to be with his LORD on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at Park Village Nursing Home following an extended illness.

He was born December 10, 1938 in Bolivar to the late Robert Tobias and Clara (Weber) Numbers. He is retired from AK Steel, a member of Mercy Hill Church at Walnut Creek, the Gold Wing Motor Club and was a past member of the Strasburg Booster Club. He was dedicated to his church and family. He was an avid supporter of his family and enjoyed following them with all their activities.

He is survived by his wife, the former Emma Lou Burgess whom he married December 7, 1957; his two sons Jeff (Leah) Numbers and Mark (Tiffany) Numbers, his sister Jeanne Nalley, grandchildren Brooks (Jessica) Numbers, Ian (Alisha) Numbers, Alexandria (Colton) Lowe of S. Carolina, Morgan Numbers and Sydney Numbers and great grandchildren Brooklyn Numbers, Lofton Numbers, Lucy Numbers, Wylie Numbers, Weber Numbers and Worth Numbers. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 1:00 PM at Union Hill United Methodist Church in Sugarcreek with Pastor Erik Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday 5-8 PM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home 115 Andreas Drive in Sugarcreek and Thursday 12 (Noon) – 1 PM at the Church prior to services. Foe those unable to attend please visit the funeral homes website to share a memory and sign the guest register. Memorials may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or Mercy Hill Church PO Box 254, Walnut Creek, Ohio 44687.

