Robert William Fahner – January 1, 2017

Robert William Fahner, 91, of New Philadelphia, died Sunday, January 1, 2017 in Union Hospital at Dover following a recent illness.

A son of the late George and Ethel Fahner, Robert was born March 25, 1925 at Hanover, Ohio.

Robert graduated from Uhrichsville High School in 1943. He was employed as a foundry worker at I.F. Manufacturing during his younger years. Later on he worked as a custodian at both the First United Methodist Church and Schoenbrunn Community Moravian Church as well as for Shoup’s Cleaning. Robert enjoyed classic cars and listening to music.

He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Norman) Kadri of New Philadelphia; son, Jeff (Vicki) Fahner of New Philadelphia; his grandchildren, Stacey (John) Kastor of New Philadelphia, Mark (Melissa) Fahner of Cincinnati, Matthew (Erica) Fahner of Auburn, California, and Eric (Holly) Fahner, of Pataskala, Ohio; his great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Macy and Evan Fahner, Chad and Natalie Fahner, Audrey and Carson Fahner and Ryan, Tyler and Brandon Kastor; two brothers-in-law, Charles Oran Stull and James Warrren Stull of Uhrichsville; a special friend, June Klaserner and numerous nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mae Fahner whom he married on March 15, 1946; an infant son, William Eugene Fahner; a granddaughter, Isabelle Erin Kastor; a sister, Jean Mathias and a brother, George Fahner.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2017 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Robert’s life will be held on Friday, January 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Dennis Rohn officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia.

Contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to Schoenbrunn Community Moravian Church, 2200 East High Avenue, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

