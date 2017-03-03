Roberta G. “Birdie” Gillespie – March 1, 2017

Roberta G. “Birdie” Gillespie, age 88, of Dover, and a long-time resident of Clarksburg, West Virginia, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Hennis Care Centre, Dover.

Born January 14, 1929, in Flemington, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Ray and Goldie Ball Bland. Birdie graduated from high school, and later married William C. “Bill” Gillespie. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her children, Brenda Myers and Pam (Don) Weese, both of Bolivar, Ray (Teresa) Gillespie of Pensacola, Florida, and William (Nancy) Gillespie of Salem, West Virginia; her grandchildren, Dawn Brown, Gary Stanley, Bridget Thompson, Thomas and Heather Weese, Charles, Pamela, Brittany, Kurtis Crystal and Emily Gillespie; her many great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Birdie was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, on December 8, 2012; her grandson, Zachery Gillespie; and her six brothers.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 4, 2 – 4 p.m., in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover. Immediately afterward, there will be a meal in the Toland-Herzg Monarch Center on the Boulevard in Dover. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Birdie, please visit the Obituaries and Flowers link on the funeral home’s website.

