Rocco L. Gemma – January 3, 2017

Rocco L. Gemma, 51, of Dover died Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Aultman Hospital following a sudden illness.

Born April 14, 1965 in Canton he was a son of the late James and Jo Kirby Gemma.

Rocco was employed at JMI Pharmaceuticals for over 20 years and was currently employed as a Quality Supervisor at Express Packaging in Newcomerstown. He and Debbie also owned Gemma Antiques for many years. He was a member of Zoar Gun Club and enjoyed antiques and trap shooting.

Rocco is survived by his wife of 28 years, Debbie Stalder Gemma whom he married on August 6, 1988; brother, Nino (Carolyn) Gemma of Canton and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. A memorial service celebrating Rocco’s life will be held on Friday, January 6th at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Rev. Brian Flood officiating. Friends can call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Friday. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Rocco may do so by visiting the online obituaries and flowers link on the funeral homes website

