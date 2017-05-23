Roger Eugene Evans – May 18, 2017

Roger Eugene Evans, 68, of Dennison, died Thursday, May 18, 2017, at his home. Born September 19, 1948 in Columbus, Ohio, he was a son of the late Robert Edward and Arlene Louise (Doughty) Evans.

A proud Navy veteran, Roger served his country in Vietnam before returning home to a long career as an over the road truck driver. He retired from Coshocton Trucking, having previously driven for George Hooker Trucking. He was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, and was a member of the Uhrichsville and Dennison Eagles.

Roger is survived by his son, Kevin Evans; grandson, Jack Evans; siblings, Danny (Charles) Evans, Robert “Butch” Evans, and Charmayne Lewis; his caregiver and former spouse, Velma “Peggy” Evans; and his feline companion, Boo. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his foster parents, Fred and Helen Lewis; and half-brother, Wayne Evans.

Visitation will be 5-8pm on Friday, May 26, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. A graveside service with military committal will be held at 11am on Saturday in Holly Memorial Gardens in Colerain. Covered dish at Dennison Eagles from 3-5pm following. Memorial contributions may be made to any charity for the benefit of veterans.

