Roger Whyte – July 21, 2017

Roger Whyte, 87, of New Philadelphia, passed away Friday, July 21, 2017 in Country Club Retirement Home at Dover, Ohio.

A son of the late Lester and Pearl (Odden) Whyte, Roger was born February 24, 1930 at Rapid City, South Dakota.

After graduating from high school, Roger joined the United States Army, serving his country during the Korean War. Upon his discharge he owned and operated his own café, Iron Mountain Cafe, until moving to New Philadelphia where he worked at Betz until his retirement.

In his younger years, Roger enjoyed traveling throughout the United States with his wife, Judy. He also enjoyed spending time and talking to his nieces and nephews, David, Jackie, Deborah, and Michael. Roger was also known for not starting his day without his cup of coffee.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy (Phillips) Whyte, whom he married September 9, 2003; two step children, Jim (Sharon) Bloom and Michelle (Tom) Scott; two step-grandchildren, Marissa and Joshua Scott; a sister-in-law, Geraldine Whyte; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a step son, Bob Bloom; half-brother, Herb Whyte and his late wife, Kathleen Whyte.

Visitation will take place Wednesday, July 26, 2017 from 10 to 11 AM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A service celebrating Roger’s life will follow in the funeral home’s chapel at 11 AM with Pastor Larry Hostetler officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Burial Park.

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory

116 Second Street NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

Geib Funeral Service

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622

Geib Pet Crematory

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622